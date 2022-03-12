Growing up near a contaminated river fueled Jane Winn's environmental activism

PITTSFIELD — Jane Winn grew up in Pittsfield in a house that bordered a less than clean Housatonic River when General Electric was in its heyday during the 1960s.
This locale was like a classroom to Winn. It sparked an interest in science, the environment and wildlife habitats. She majored in biology and zoology in college, and ran a science store with her husband, Bruce Winn, until 2002, when the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) formed. She became its executive director in 2006.
We spoke with Jane Winn recently about what sparked her interest in nature, how BEAT was formed, what the organization does now, and why it hasn't always hasn't always taken the same positions as other local environmental groups.
Q: What led you to become an environmentalist?
A: I grew up in Pittsfield on the banks of the Housatonic River when it was extremely polluted. You stuck a stick into the sediment and wiggled it and you'd get plumes of oil coming up from the bottom ... These really pretty circles of brightly colored oil coming up on the top.
I thought I was really good at catching frogs until I went away to camp and found they move fast. In the Housatonic they did not.
Q: So that was your inspiration?
A: Sort of. Even back then I blamed it on GE. As a little kid I didn't understand why nobody did anything about it. I remember, I think it was 1968 maybe, there was a river cleanup where we were all going into the river and clearing out trash and I was surprised that other people would go in the water because it smelled. You'd hold your breath when you'd go over bridges because it was so stinky. It was really awful.
Q: Did you do any environmental work as a kid?
A: I would have if had known I could. I had a little group of friends that (we called) the friends of the Housatonic River, but nobody knew about us. We were just playing in the river. If my parents had known how much I played in the river they would have been horrified.
Q: So how did you get involved?
A: I went off and got my bachelor's in biology (at Quinnipiac University) and my master's in zoology (at UMass-Amherst) and ended up working for an accounting department within a mental health nonprofit (Franklin County Mental Health Association in Greenfield). It was nothing that I had anything to do with, but it gave me a good background in nonprofit accounting. And then we had a science and nature store at Brushwood Farms (in Lenox) for seven years.
And then I guess it was at BCC (Berkshire Community College) when they were redoing the soccer field (the college's first attempt at putting in artificial turf field in 2002) and the faculty were upset because they felt it could be done the right way, but they were afraid it wasn't being done right. They called us (BEAT) saying, "Hey, we've got this issue can you help us?" I don't even remember why they called us up.
Q: So that's how BEAT really formed?
A: Exactly. There were good laws in Massachusetts, but they weren't being enforced. So we started videotaping the (Pittsfield) Conservation Commission hearings and going to the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) and getting documents and trying to point out, you know, here's what the law says. It was a tremendous education first of all in what the Wetlands Protection Act is Massachusetts was supposed to do, and how it only works if people are really watching and raising a fuss.
Q: BEAT has been involved in all sorts of environmental issues in the Berkshires since then. How has it grown?
A: Part of what we've always done is keep an eye on the Housatonic River and the whole cleanup by GE. That is one of our pieces. But our mission is to support the natural world that sustains us all. So we're always looking at environmental issues with an eye toward how this will impact wildlife.
Q: Does you interest in wildlife come from your zoology degree?
A: I think it comes from playing in the Housatonic and catching frogs. Before grad school my plan was that I was going to be a veterinarian. I got waitlisted at Tufts and got into UMass for zoology and it was great. I definitely should not have even been a veterinarian because (zoology) was perfect.
I was much more focused on the individual animals back then, but now I'm much more focused on having an environment that will support the populations of wildlife. I don't think I've ever thought about that before. That really is a big switch from focusing on individual animals to focusing on the whole population and trying to make it so they will survive. With the climate crisis, I think that is really in question.
Q: How would you characterize the habitat for wildlife in the Berkshires right now?
A: Oh boy, under threat. And I think the pandemic has increased the threat with so many more people moving here and being out on the trails ... Wildlife have less and less places to go where they're not interacting with people.
Q: Is there a way to balance development with conservation?
A: We're here to speak for wildlife. We'll let others speak for the humans, except I really think us humans should stop being so greedy. We should be using existing buildings. There's less population (in the Berkshires) now than when I was little, and yet we've built out so much more. That shouldn't happen.
Yes, we need low-income housing but we've got a lot of housing stock that is not being used. And then we need to make it all energy efficient and get it off of fossil fuels. We're trying to work on that as well so that people can use the existing housing stock and stop building in the middle of the wildlife habitat.
Q: Getting back to the Housatonic River — BEAT sided with the other environmental groups in opposing the establishment of any of the three PCB dumps that GE wanted to have included in the original Rest of the River agreement, but changed its position after one low-level PCB dump in Lee was included after the agreement changed in 2020 following mediation. Why did BEAT change its position?
A: We feel we got a tremendous amount (in the latest plan). We got another 100 acres of sediment (removed from the river). We got two dams removed. It was enough to convince is that it was worth it to have only one low level dump in the Berkshires.
Remember, during the consent decree (the 1998 agreement that required GE to clean up PCB contamination in Pittsfield) when this all started, it went to district court and (the court) allowed three dumps in Pittsfield. Luckily, only two were built. But they allowed three. And that sets a heck of a precedent. GE was planning on having three dumps in the Berkshires (in the Rest of the River agreement) and this restricts them to just one and they agreed to it.
Q: But why not hold out like some of the other environmental groups who opposed the dumps did?
A: I think it's a matter of what do you think you could have gotten. If they win they will at most have that one dump, but we will have at least 100 acres more of PCBs in the river and that is already causing harm to wildlife and possibly people ... I think it's a good trade-off to get one low level lined dump in order to get all these other benefits.
It would be great to not have a dump in the Berkshires, don't get me wrong. I would love to have (the sediment) go to an already licensed landfill. But I only want that if you're only going to get the rest of the PCBs out of there and the two dams, and I don't know how you're going to do it.
Q: You told my colleague Larry Parnass two years ago that your environmental friends don't understand why BEAT changed its position, but your science friends do. What did you mean by that?
A: Well, the people who actually study the science behind this pretty much agree with me. My activist friends don't, although I'm still friends with most of them. We (just) have one area where we disagree.