Jason Nocher elected president of the Berkshire Board of Realtors

PITTSFIELD — Jason "Jay" Nocher, broker/owner of Nocher Realty, has been elected 2023 president of the Berkshire County Board of Realtors.
Nocher has been practicing real estate since 2013 and became a licensed broker three years later. He has served on the Berkshire County Board Realtors for several years, on the MLS task force for land and commercial property listings, and as a member of the board's personnel, finance, professional standard and nominating committees. He represented the board at the 2022 midyear legislative meetings in Washington, D.C.
A resident of Adams, Nocher also serves on the town’s finance and capital planning committees. He has been the owner and manager of multiple business ventures in the Berkshires. Nocher Realty, which marks its fifth anniversary Feb. 5, has offices in Adams, Great Barrington and Pittsfield.