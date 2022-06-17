Jeffrey Grandchamp elected board chair of Community Bancorp

ADAMS — Jeffrey Grandchamp has been unanimously elected chair of the Community Bancorp of the Berkshires board of directors.
He succeeds Steve Pagnotta, who had served as chair for five years. Community Bancorp of the Berkshires is the mutual holding company of Adams Community Bank.
Grandchamp is an attorney with Grandchamp Law Offices LLC. He attended McGill University in Montreal, and graduated from Temple University, summa cum laude. Grandchamp received his law degree from the University of Connecticut. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and is active in the community.
He joined Adams Community Bank’s board in 2011 and has served on the audit, and compensation committees and as chair of the governance and technology committees. Most recently, he served as clerk of the corporation.