LEE — Tyne Jeffrey has been promoted from director of business development to director of sales at Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing. She has over 18 years of experience at several leading pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.
Jeffrey started at Berkshire Sterile in 2016, as director of business development, and has helped the company increase its yearly revenue tenfold in less than six years.
In her new role, Jeffrey will oversee Berkshire Sterile's sales team to ensure lasting, quality relationships with new and existing clients, and assist with finding new opportunities.
Before joining Berkshire Sterile, Jeffrey worked as business development manager at Curia (formerly AMRI) and Aji Bio (formerly Althea), and as a sales manager at Pall Corp. and Chisholm Corp.
Jeffrey holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Salve Regina University, and a business administration certificate from the University of Massachusetts.