Jennifer Jones changed her focus from teaching students to caring for animals. She's now a licensed veterinary technician

\We're always looking for new ways to present different aspects of the Berkshire economy to …

Licensed veterinary technician

Job description: Licensed veterinary technicians work under a veterinarian's supervision and and perform clinical work in private practices and medical clinics.

Necessary skills: Compassion, passion for animals and their care, ability to work under pressure, multitasking.

Educational requirements: A bachelor or associate degree in veterinary technology. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, a licensed veterinary technician must graduate from an AVMA-accredited program.

Licenses and Certification: Requirements vary from state to state, but most candidates are required to complete the Veterinary Technician National Examination to become licensed.

Median salary: $35,320 for all veterinarian technicians and technologists (as of 2019), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economic outlook: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has predicted that veterinary technologist and technician jobs will grow by 16 percent between 2019 and 2029.

Source: Bestaccreditedcolleges.com