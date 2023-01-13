PITTSFIELD — Jerrid Burdick knew exactly what he wanted to do the first time he picked up a measuring tape.
And now Burdick has 30 years of experience in the wedding industry. He sells tuxedos through his business, Tux Express in Pittsfield, co-owns an entertainment company and plans weddings.
One of his many wedding ventures includes founding and running the Berkshire Wedding Expo. This year's event, which takes place Sunday at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, is the first wedding expo to take place in the Berkshires since COVID struck three years ago, and is geared toward rebooting the Berkshires' lucrative wedding industry, which has been diminished by the pandemic.
It's a long way to all these ventures from the Florida Mountain farm where he grew up. Burdick's been through a lot of ups and downs, in business and in life. This is some of what he told us.
Q: What came first: selling tuxedos or planning weddings?
A: The tuxedo business.
Q: I heard you were 19 when you began selling tuxedos.
A: Here's what happened. I shouldn't even be doing this with my life. I was raised on a farm by a military father. I have a way different upbringing than most people around. We all had to raise cattle and livestock. I was running heavy machinery when I was 8 years old. I've got experience with guns and butchering and all kinds of stuff. I was very, very self sufficient.
Q: So how did that lead to what you're doing now?
A: Being a Burdick from Florida Mountain, most of us go to McCann [Technical School] to find a trade to either improve our lives, or to bring it back and have a skill set to be on a farm. When I went to McCann I was intrigued by business. I learned computer data processing and also business.
I had an opportunity to work at a restaurant through high school. There was a storefront next door (to the restaurant) that was a wedding shop. We had the same loading dock. I went out back one day and there was a guy smoking a cigarette, and he just started talking to me. He said he had just moved here from Illinois and he and his wife and just purchased the store and were renaming it. He asked me who I was and what I did.
I told him I'm from Florida Mountain and I go to McCann for business. He said, "business, eh? Would you be interested in doing tuxedos?" I said, "I don't know." He said, "Well, I'll pay you a dollar an hour more than you're making now." And I said, "That sounds good to me; then I won't smell like food." So I gave my notice at the restaurant and started working there.
Q: That's how it started?
A: When I started working and I started using a measuring tape I was a little freaked out because things just clicked. It was like the measuring tape was a part of my body. I don't know how to explain it to you. It just worked. I could always measure people and always gauge weight on the farm. I was pretty good at stuff like that.
The second day I came home and my mom asked me how I liked my job. I said, "I don't know." She said, "what do you mean?" I said I'm really good at it and I don't know why. She said, "Are you good at measuring? " I said, 'Yeah." She said, "Follow me." So I went into her sewing room.
She gives me a measuring tape and says, "How does that feel?" And I said, "Weird." She said, "Weird like you know what to do with it?" And I said, "Yeah." And she said, "It's part of your blood. I'm a master seamstress; your aunt's a master seamstress; your grandmother's a master seamstress. You were raised on your dad's side of the family. You really don't know much about this side of the family.
"Don't freak out," she said. "Embrace the gift that God has given you."
Q: How did you get started in the business?
A: I looked at it from the perspective that I was going to create an in-home tuxedo delivery service. I started Tux Express in 1993 with a business license out of the town to Florida. I ended up being able to have a production area [that two friends] just gave me. They helped me with the business. They gave me the space I used for a prep area, and for wholesalers to deliver my tuxedos there ... I would go to people's houses and do exactly what I would do in the shop at their house. That's how I started the business.
Q: When did you begin planning weddings?
A: Everything evolved out of Tux Express.
Q: How do you plan a wedding?
A: You're basically sitting down with somebody and asking them what their vision is. What is your budget. Having the wedding expos, I learned a lot about what makes the vendor side tick, what makes the wedding side tick. When you ask people questions, you're learning from them and can improve all of your skills.
Q: What's the most unusual wedding that you've ever planned?
A: I wouldn't really say that we planned it, but we helped out on a wedding that was on Halloween. It was more along the lines of everyone wanting to wear orange and black and Halloween themes. The bride wanted to wear a black wedding gown instead of a white wedding gown. It was interesting.
Q: Based on your experience in the field, why have the Berkshire become such a popular spot to hold weddings?
A: You're having people that are coming in from the city, New York City, Boston, New Jersey. They pay half as much [in the Berkshires] as they would pay in their locations for their weddings. They're able to have a bigger, more luxury wedding here than they could where they are from. They're able to have more people come to the wedding. I think the Berkshires also offers a very intimate background. It's quaint. It's nice, especially when you're having outside weddings, especially in the fall. You have unbelievable views and pictures, different things that will tell your story about getting married.
Q: Are the Berkshires more popular for weddings now than when you started your business?
A: I think it's more popular for people coming [from] out of town. The Berkshires gives you more of a homey, private type of feeling. It's not the hustle and bustle of a big city. I think that has a lot to do with it.
Q: What's the furthest away someone has come for a wedding in the Berkshires that you've planned?
A: I have had people come from England. I worked with them online and they came here to get married. Berkshire County offered them the type of ambience that they were looking for.
Q: Which one of your businesses do you like the best?
A: I like helping people. I like everything I do. I like being able to take care of people for their weddings. Now it's gotten to the point where it's a lot of fun because I've got three generations of families. It's really, really cool to have a person come in here that I did their parent's wedding, and I've already done their wedding, and now I'm doing their little boy's tuxedo for a wedding. I'm only 49 years old. I didn't expect any of this to happen.
My tuxedo business didn't start thriving until 2001. ... I've survived so many things. ... I've had some really, really good special people in my life that have helped me.