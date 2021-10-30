PITTSFIELD — Rabbi Daveen H. Litwin has been appointed director of community engagement and programming at the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires. She will serve in this position remotely, on a part-time basis, before relocating to the Berkshires.
This new full-time position builds upon the federation’s strong existing programming and community-building efforts, while expanding the organization’s capacity to tackle important priorities for outreach and engagement as identified in its recent strategic plan.
Litwin most recently served as the dean and chaplain of the Tucker Center for Spiritual and Ethical Life at Dartmouth College. She also has held leadership positions on college campuses for more than two decades, including at Claremont Colleges in California, Grinnell College in Iowa and the University of Kansas. She has served as a congregational rabbi in Toronto and Northampton.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brandeis University, and received her rabbinic ordination from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.