PITTSFIELD — Molly Meador has been appointed coordinator of volunteers at the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and also will head the PJ Library.
In her new role, Meador will develop further the network of volunteers engaged in the federation’s work and oversee the local PJ Library program, which provides free Jewish-themed books and music for children, and which hosts entertaining and educational family outings.
Meador moved with her family to the Berkshires from New York City in 2020 and has held administrative, production and creative roles with notable theater groups in New York City. She most recently worked as a producer for the Keen Co.’s Teen Festival and as associate artistic director at TheaterworksUSA. She also has worked with The Atlantic Acting School, Signature Theatre Company and Manhattan Theatre Club.
Meador majored in theater and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University. She also has been a teaching/guest artist at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, at New York University’s Collaborative Arts Project 21 and Steinhardt School, the Stella Adler Studio and the State University of New York-New Paltz.