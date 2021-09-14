PITTSFIELD — The Jewish Women’s Federation of the Berkshires has awarded $59,270 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations that address unmet needs in Berkshire County.
This year’s recipients include: Arts in Recovery for Youth; Barrington Stage Company; Berkshire Area Health Education Center; Berkshire Bounty; Berkshire Center for Justice; Berkshire Community Diaper Project; Berkshire Family & Individual Resources; Berkshire Grown, and the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
Also receiving funding were: Berkshire Immigrant Center; Berkshire South Regional Community Center; Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires; Community Health Programs; Gladys A. Bingham Community Center; Greenagers; Guthrie Center; Railroad Street Youth Project, and Roots Rising. Now in its 12th year, JWF has granted more than $400,000 to community non-profits.
For information about applying for a grant for the 2022/23 grant cycle visit: : jewishberkshires.org/jewish-womens-foundation.