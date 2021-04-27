PITTSFIELD — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires, an associate of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, is soliciting grant proposals from nonprofit Berkshires-based organizations for projects or programs addressing unmet needs in the Berkshire community, specifically those that meet clients’ basic needs for shelter, food, and clothing; promoting self-sufficiency; and empowering youths and young adults.
Both Jewish and non-Jewish nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants up to $3,500. The foundation will accept grant proposals beginning Saturday, via an online grant application available at jewishberkshires.org/jewish-womens-foundation.
The deadline for submitting a proposal is May 31. Final decisions will be announced in September or early October.