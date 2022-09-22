Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires awards over $63,000 in grants to 16 local organizations

PITTSFIELD — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires has awarded a total of $63,425 in grants to 16 local organizations.
Funded programs fall into three of the foundation’s priority areas: Increasing access to food, housing, and other essentials for Berkshire residents; promoting self-sufficiency; and empowering young adults. The amounts range from $1,500 to $5,000 and run for one year.
Organization receiving funding include: Berkshire Bounty; Berkshire Community Diaper Project; Berkshire South Community Center; Greenagers; Roots and Dreams and Mustard; Roots Rising; South Community Food Pantry; and The Guthrie Center.
Also receiving funding are Arts in Recovery for Youth; Berkshire Center for Justice; Berkshire Immigrant Center; Community Health Programs; 18 Degrees; and Literacy Network Empowering Youth and Young Adults; Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center/Girls Inc. of the Berkshires; Central Berkshires Habitat for Humanity; and Railroad Street Youth Project
For information about the grants program, contact Esther Messing at esthermessing@gmail.com or visit JWFB.org.