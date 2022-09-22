<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires awards over $63,000 in grants to 16 local organizations

Guthrie Center Photo

The Guthrie Center in Great Barrington is one of 16 local organizations that have received a combined $63,000 in grants from the Jewish Women's Foundation of the Berkshires. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires has awarded a total of $63,425 in grants to 16 local organizations.

Funded programs fall into three of the foundation’s priority areas: Increasing access to food, housing, and other essentials for Berkshire residents; promoting self-sufficiency; and empowering young adults. The amounts range from $1,500 to $5,000 and run for one year. 

Organization receiving funding include: Berkshire Bounty; Berkshire Community Diaper Project; Berkshire South Community Center; Greenagers; Roots and Dreams and Mustard; Roots Rising; South Community Food Pantry; and The Guthrie Center.

Also receiving funding are Arts in Recovery for Youth; Berkshire Center for Justice; Berkshire Immigrant Center; Community Health Programs; 18 Degrees; and Literacy Network Empowering Youth and Young Adults; Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center/Girls Inc. of the Berkshires; Central Berkshires Habitat for Humanity; and Railroad Street Youth Project

For information about the grants program, contact Esther Messing at esthermessing@gmail.com or visit JWFB.org.

