PITTSFIELD — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires, under the auspices of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, is accepting grant proposals from Berkshires-based nonprofit organizations for projects or programs addressing unmet needs in the community.
Specifically, those include proposals for projects that meet clients’ basic needs for shelter, food, and clothing; promote self-sufficiency; and empower youth and young adults.
Both Jewish and non-Jewish nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants up to $5,000.
The request for proposals is available online at JWFB.org. The deadline for submitting a proposal is May 30. Final decisions will be announced in September. Information: JWFB.org.