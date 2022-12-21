Joan Griswold honored for supporting rural health initiatives in the hilltowns

CHESTERFIELD — Joan Griswold, the rural public health manager of the Hilltown Community Development Corporation, has been awarded the Community Stars Award by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for her work on the betterment of rural health in the hilltowns.
A longtime resident of Goshen, Griswold has educated local residents on CPR, coordinated vaccination drives and increased knowledge about COVID vaccines among the young.
“Joan is the backbone of the Hilltown CDC health initiatives,” said Hilltown CDC Director Dave Christopolis.
The State Offices of Rural Health are a unique federal/state partnership designed to be anchors of information and support for rural communities across the nation. All 50 states have a rural health office, varying in size, scope, structure and services.
Griswold’s award is the only one presented to a rural health practitioner in Massachusetts.