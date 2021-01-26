PITTSFIELD — The unemployment rate in the Berkshires is at its highest point since September after climbing by over a point last month.
Berkshire's jobless rate in December jumped from 6.6 percent to 7.8 percent, according to state figures that were released on Tuesday.
That largely mirrors a trend across the state, which saw an increase from 6.2 percent in November to 7.1 percent last month, according to the unseasonably adjusted figures that were released on Tuesday.
Unemployment in Berkshire's two cities broke the 9 percent mark in December, registering 9.3 percent in North Adams and 9 percent in Pittsfield.
This story will be updated.