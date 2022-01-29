SPRINGFIELD — Jonathan Van Beaver recently was named director of development for the Diocese of Springfield. In this role, he will be responsible for all diocesan fundraising efforts, including the oversight of the Annual Catholic Appeal.
He also will oversee foundation grants, which support Catholic schools, the Newman Catholic Center at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and lay and social ministries.
Van Beaver, a graduate of Providence College and convert to Catholicism, most recently worked for Guidance in Giving, which provides fundraising services to Catholic dioceses and schools nationwide. He previously has worked with the Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island and the Diocese of Worcester. He helped the Diocese of Worcester raise $6 million during the coronavirus pandemic.