NORTH ADAMS — Laura Jones, who has been living and practicing veterinary medicine in northern Berkshire County for over 30 years, has joined the practice at North County Veterinary Hospital.
Jones grew up in Williamstown, and she completed her undergraduate and veterinary degree at Cornell University. Jones' special interests include dermatology, ophthalmology, and internal medicine and behavior.
When not working, Jones enjoys spending time horseback riding, hiking with her dogs and cross-country skiing.
North County Veterinary Hospital is a privately owned, community-based hospital offering full-service medical, surgical and dental treatments to canine and feline patients.