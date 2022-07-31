Journaling helped Elizabeth Heller overcome youthful trauma. Her business seeks to give young people the same life raft

PITTSFIELD — When Elizabeth Heller was a child in California, she turned to journaling as a way to deal with abuse and trauma. “I had a very challenging upbringing,” she said. “I picked up a pen and wrote about ballet. It was such a powerful experience because it was the first time I felt connected to my feelings outside myself and inside myself."
Now, Heller says, “journaling saved my life.”
A new venture supported by the nonprofit group Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County seeks to provide that same benefit to children.
Heller has self-published “Kids Super Journal.” She describes it as a “mindfulness-based activity book” for young people ages 7 to 12. The book combines exercises in breathing, body movement and journaling.
“All three of those things have been shown by science to have tremendous consequences,” she said. “I wanted the journal to be a self-directed tool for kids so that kids can be their best selves.”
Mindfulness, a term associated with meditation, isn’t an easy concept for children. Heller says she brings the concept to a child’s level by making the concepts in her book “simple and fun.”
"The breath work, for example, there’s deep breaths, belly breaths, where kids put a beanbag or a favorite stuffie on their lower belly and breathe and make it go up," she said. "They just get the benefit from the fun of doing the activity.”
A certified children’s yoga teacher, Heller said she used breathing, movement and journaling as techniques while teaching the practice to children in Boston, where she lived before moving to Pittsfield last fall. She lost her job two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heller was searching for a way to continue her work when she came up with the idea that became "Kids Super Journal."
Through her company, Pig and Whale LLC, she started with a podcast. Heller holds a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University.
After moving to Pittsfield last October, Heller refined her idea for "Kids Super Journal" while a member of a class held by Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County, which helps entrepreneurs develop business plans.
Heller received $3,500 from EforAll — the top prize awarded to a member of her class when it graduated in June — for "Kids Super Journal." That funding, plus an additional $4,917 Heller has raised through a Kickstarter campaign, allowed her to finance the first printing of her book at Studley Press in Dalton.
“It’s so wonderful to have that support,” Heller said.
The book will soon be available for purchase at kidssuperjournal.com.
Heller credits the 12-week program at EforAll with giving her project purpose and direction.
“EforAll was completely transformational in terms of how I’m going about my business and really connecting to the Berkshire community and the Pittsfield community,” she said. “I had three mentors who were absolutely spectacular.”