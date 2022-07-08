Journalist Carrie Saldo to moderate panel at Gateway Cities Leadership Summit

Former Berkshire Eagle reporter Carrie Saldo, now an independent journalist, will moderate a panel discussion at the MassInc Gateway Cities Innovation Institute’s 2022 Leadership Summit on Tuesday.
The panelists will include Kareem Kibodya, of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA); Natalia Urtubey of the Eastern Bank Foundation; Daylana Ervin-Parker of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; and William McAvoy, executive director of the Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office. They will discuss ways to promote more inclusive contracting and procurement in Gateway City regional economies.
The summit, “Growing an Innovative Economy II,” will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. Information/registration: massinc.org.