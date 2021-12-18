BOSTON — John Judge has been named president and CEO of The Trustees of Reservations by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors. He will assume his new role after the start of the new year.
Judge is the fifth person to serve in this role for The Trustees, which was founded in 1891 and preserves and protects several Berkshire County properties.
Judge, a former president and CEO of the Appalachian Mountain Club for nearly a decade, was appointed after an eight-month search. As president and CEO, he will oversee all aspects of management for the conservation and preservation organization, which protects and cares for more than 120 properties for the public in perpetuity.
Before joining the Appalachian Mountain Club, Judge served as the chief city planning and economic development officer for Springfield. He oversaw various commercial and industrial products for the city, and established the University of Massachusetts Design Center.
Judge holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stonehill College, and a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.
Jocelyn Forbush, who has served as acting president and CEO of The Trustees after the illness and subsequent death of longtime CEO Barbara Erickson, will return to her previous role as executive vice president.