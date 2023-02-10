Inspired by a love of education, Julia Heaton, aims to ensure Miss Hall's School remains a place where the 'magic happens'

PITTSFIELD — Julia Heaton always wanted to have a career in education. But she never studied the subject in college
An American studies major at Yale University, Heaton began teaching in independent schools following graduation. Her only teaching experience up to that point had been in Kenya while taking a semester off from school.
In 2015, the native of Newton became the 11th head of school at Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield, which is marking its 125th anniversary this year. Founded in 1898, located on its current campus since 1909, Miss Hall's is one of the first girls' boarding schools established in New England.
Unlike several similar Berkshire educational institutions, Miss Hall's survived the low enrollment crisis and financial pressures that caused many of its peers to close during the 1970s — although it did admit male students for a short time.
The school continues to thrive. In 2019, an alumna donated $5 million to the school, and Miss Hall's embarked on an ambitious fundraising campaign last year.
We talked to Heaton recently about her background and how independent schools operate. This is what she told us.
Q: Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
A: I always knew that I wanted to be in education. My parents would tell you I played school when I was little. I loved school. I still love school. As early as college I was working in educational settings and knew that that was what I wanted to do after graduation.
Q: What is it about school that you like so much?
A: I think schools are places where magic happens. That every student deserves an excellent school. Those are the schools I wanted to be a part of. Right after graduating undergrad I went into education in New York City. I taught kindergarten, third grade then I taught middle school and then into secondary school. That sort of stuck.
Q: You went to public school growing up, but your entire career has been at independent schools. How did that come about?
A: I did not do a teacher undergrad program so I wasn't certified to be a teacher. So the beginning teaching jobs that were open to me were in independent schools. That was the very practical reason. I was also really excited by the schools in New York. The first school I worked at was called Manhattan Country School. It was a small pre-kindergarten through grade eight independent school. Their mission was very social justice minded; very progressive. They had a really interesting admission and financial aid approach. It was really a community and a mission that I was excited about. That's what drew me in. I think the same thing could have happened with another school. a public school or a charter school, but that happened to be the first school that I worked at and then I was hooked.
I don't like to be bored. I like to be constantly challenged in learning new things; in schools that's always happening.
Q: Was it your goal to become the head of an independent school?
A: Not at first. As I said I started in the classroom and really wanted to develop my teaching practice. Then as happens in independent schools you get tapped for things. I had an early taste of leadership and responsibility and I enjoyed those and saw the potential to have an impact beyond one classroom or one group of students. So I went to grad school for educational leadership and policy, Columbia University Teachers College. I did a master's degree there. Then I thought I'd go the policy route. I had a great experience in that program but it was very clear that I wanted to be working in school. I didn't want to be in a policy situation. So I joined another community, another progressive school and I was again allowed to have some administrative positions. I was dean of academics, I was upper school head and director of admissions. With each of those positions I saw the school from a somewhat larger vantage point, getting involved in decisions that had a wider impact on the student experience.
My interest was piqued in maybe having a school. I was encouraged by a couple of very close mentors. They encouraged me to pursue this. So I put myself out there for a headship. And I found my way to Miss Hall's through that very first search.
Q: What are the challenges facing independent schools today?
A: For independent schools the challenge is the rise in costs and thinking about affordability and access. Independent school tuition is like college tuition. It continues to rise. We have a responsibility to make this education available to as many as possible and not just folks who have the means to pay that tuition. So we're balancing that goal of accessibility and equity with the realities of the cost of running a school and how to stay relevant and upfront in the education that we're providing and making sure that we're providing the education that our students need.
Q: So how do you maintain that balance while running an independent school where costs are so high?
A: I think there are really specific strategies and approaches that we've taken to do that while acknowledging that costs are very high. That is an investment of resources. We commit many millions of dollars a year toward access to financial assistance. Over half of our students are paying less than the full tuition. We make that a priority for us. Another (item) is our personalized family tuition program. The way we approach this is that every family pays at the level that is appropriate for their family. We have three tiers of tuition and families submit information about their finances and their ability to pay and then we set the tuition based on that. It takes some of the apprehension away when they look at that full price. The other thing we do is families pay a certain tuition when they arrive at Miss Halls, and that will not change over the course of the student's time at the school. That helps parents to make an investment. They know what they're committed to, and what the school is committed to. It's like a partnership in that way.
Q: You mentioned something earlier about relevance. How do you balance the history and traditions that come with an independent school and still remain a relevant educational institution?
A: Miss Hall's was founded in 1898, and education for girls and women was very different then for what it involved. A lot of things have changed. We have traditions that are really meaningful to our current students and alums. We always look through the lens of how is this serving the school now? Making sure that the tradition honors the students that are involved at the school and honoring the times that we live in. So part of this is a reimagining, looking at our traditions and maybe tweaking them a little bit to show we still honor our history but that it makes sense for the priorities of today.
That takes time, and its takes honest conversations about our community and our culture. Sometimes that means changing a tradition or making a new one that works better for now. We take this to heart. Being bold, doing things differently and being creative.
Q: Miss Hall's changed its name to The Hall School when it admitted boys as day students for the first time in 1975. (The school's board voted to discontinue the practice in 1981 and it was phased out three years later.) Lots of boys' boarding schools admitted girls around the same time, and continued on as coed schools. But Miss Hall's went back to being an all girls school. Has the school ever thought about admitting boys again?
A: At this point there are no plans to do that again. I think our mission and our purpose holds.
Q: I've always found that interesting, because almost all the independent schools that tried something like that never went back.
A: I can't speak for other schools. But I'll speak for myself and Miss Hall's. There is still an urgency around girls' education and that girls and women are given opportunities to excel to be the bold leaders that we need. That still feels urgent today. Different from 1898 but still urgent.