<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Julia Lewis joins Berkshire Money Management as a compliance professional

Julia Lewis Photo

Julia Lewis

DALTON — Julia Lewis has joined Berkshire Money Management in the new compliance professional position.

In this role, Lewis will be responsible for the company's internal compliance program, employee training, and processes and procedures. She has eight years of previous experience in the finance industry across the retirement, home lending and insurance sectors.

She previously served as the technical operations manager at PCS Retirement. Lewis, who grew up in Great Barrington, lives in Pittsfield.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all