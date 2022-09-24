Kaitlyn Moresi appointed clinical director of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources

NORTH ADAMS — Kaitlyn Moresi has been named clinical director of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and science disorders from The College of Saint Rose and a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis with a minor in autism from Endicott College.
Moresi went on to become a board-certified behavior analyst. She also holds her state licensure in Massachusetts as a behavior analyst.
While in graduate school, Moresi worked for BFAIR as an in-home specialist. After becoming a board-certified behavior analyst, Moresi worked in the Hoosac Valley Regional School District as well as providing in-home applied behavior analysis services with Positive Behavior Supports Corp.