Kaitlyn Moresi appointed clinical director of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources

Kaitlyn Moresi closeup

Kaitlyn Moresi

NORTH ADAMS — Kaitlyn Moresi has been named clinical director of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and science disorders from The College of Saint Rose and a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis with a minor in autism from Endicott College.

Moresi went on to become a board-certified behavior analyst. She also holds her state licensure in Massachusetts as a behavior analyst.

While in graduate school, Moresi worked for BFAIR as an in-home specialist. After becoming a board-certified behavior analyst, Moresi worked in the Hoosac Valley Regional School District as well as providing in-home applied behavior analysis services with Positive Behavior Supports Corp.

