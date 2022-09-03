Karen Tassey, Jess Fardella join board of trustees at Columbia Memorial Health

Karen Tassey and Jess Fardella have been appointed to the board of trustees of Columbia Memorial Health in Hudson, N.Y., which is part of the Albany Med Health System.
Tassey, who has more than 30 years of experience in health care delivery leadership, retired as chief operating officer of Columbia Memorial Health in 2019. She began her career in nursing and advanced into numerous nurse executive leadership positions in hospitals and health systems in both the Hudson Valley and New York’s Capital Region.
Fardella served for more than a decade as United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he prosecuted white collar and narcotics crime. He also served as auditor general for the New York City Education Department, spent many years as a lawyer in private practice, and served as law clerk to Massachusetts Appeals Court Judge Edmund V. Keefe after graduating from Harvard Law School.