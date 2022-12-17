<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kathie Mahoney joins board of American Small Manufacturers Coalition

Kathie Mahoney Photo

Kathie Mahoney 

AUBURN — Kathie Mahoney, the CEO/president of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership has been appointed to the board of directors of the American Small Manufacturers Coalition.

The coalition and its members advocate for small manufacturers by increasing awareness of the importance of American small manufacturers, the challenges they face, and the federal legislation and programs that affect them.

The program of primary focus is the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all