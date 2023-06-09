Katie Brelsford combines her love of numbers with an affinity for people in her work as an accountant

PITTSFIELD — There's a lot more to being an accountant than knowing everything about numbers.
That's Katie Brelsford's opinion on her profession and she has the resume to back it up. Brelsford currently runs her own accounting firm in Pittsfield, but she has also been a tax preparer and is a former finance director for 1Berkshire. She provides her services now mostly to nonprofits. She likes to help, and the smaller nonprofits really need the assistance, she said.
We talked with Brelsford recently about her career and this is what the Berkshire County native told us.
Q: Have you always been interested in numbers?
A: I was always actually more interested in people, but numbers were easy for me. Accounting came easy. So I tried to combine the two.
Q: There's a perception of accountants that they spend all day by themselves next to an adding machine. So how does an interest of people and numbers go together?
A: I'm an anomaly when it comes to what you picture accountants, bookkeepers and mathematicians [being) because I'm a people person. I'm just different than how you would picture someone who deals with numbers all the time.
Q: Tell me how you're different?
A: I'm more outgoing. I'm more relatable. And I find it easier to relate the numbers to people who don't think that way.
Q: How do you do that?
A: It depends upon who it is and the situation, but I try and break it down. When you tell somebody there's five million, 632 dollars in this category people kind of wonder why. So you have to relate to what field they're in or who they are. You've got to know the person before you can explain to them what that really means to them.
Q: How did you get involving in financing and accounting?
A: When I got out of high school I took bookkeeping at Mildred Elley. Then I got married and had kids so I didn't go any further with it. Then, I went back to school in 2002 and started down the path to get my masters which I finally got in 2013 (she has an MBA with a concentration in accounting).
Q: I guess you really have to have a good knowledge of numbers and math to do this.
A: Numbers are a big part of it, but not as much math as people would think. It's more rules and regulations. It's more toward what a lawyer would learn but in relation to math rather than laws.
Q: So you're a people person, and you like numbers but don't want to be stuck by the adding machines all the time. So why did you pursue this as a career?
A: Because it makes sense to me and it was a way that I could help. Originally I went for psychology. That was my original major.
Q: There's a lot of room between psychology and accounting.
A: Not as big of a jump as you would think.
Q: Why is that?
A: Because when you're dealing with money there's always a psychological aspect to it.
Q: What do you mean?
A: Everybody's got money stories. Everybody's got — not trauma, I don't like to use the word trauma with it — but they've got a story associated with money that gives them negative or positive feelings and you have to sort of go through that to explain to them what their books mean. How to help them succeed and get to the next level with their career or their company.
Q: You've been a tax preparer, a finance director and an accountant. Do have a preference?
A: I like doing accounting more than taxes. I actually only do 990s (federal tax forms) for small nonprofits now. I don't do taxes for individuals or companies.
Q: Why just nonprofits?
A: There's lots of people that can do taxes for profits and small businesses. but for small nonprofits it's very expensive to [have someone] get it done for them. Working at 1Berkshire I realized the need out there for it. A lot of them didn't realize they had to file 990s until the Payroll Protection thing came out [during the pandemic].
Q: I already brought up the cliche about the accountant and the adding machine. Tell me something about accountants that most people don't know.
A: Well, we've gone down the path of psychology being part of the business. Accountants can be fun.
Q: They can?
A: We are believe it or not.
Q: What do you mean by fun?
A: We're not stodgy people that don't tell jokes or anything. Most of my clients will tell you that I laugh and giggle more than I am serious because it's easier to get information when you're having a good time with it.
Q: How long were you a tax preparer?
A: I did taxes on the side for about 15 years. I stopped a couple of years ago because it's not a passion for me and there's enough places around to do them.
I don't personally like them. I like puzzles. I like figuring out how things fit in a box that shouldn't fit in a box. You've got budgets that you've got to try and fit everything into and I like that. Whereas with taxes you're entering historical data that has happened and there's no challenge in it, at least for me. Other people feel differently I'm sure.
Q: Why do you do so much work with nonprofits?
A: Because I always want to help. I want to help the community. I want to help individuals. Leaving 1Berkshire I wanted to help the region as a whole not the groups I'd helped in my former careers.
Q: Why do you like to help people so much?
A: I don't know. It's just the way I've always been. I always just wanted to help anywhere and everywhere I could. I would always stop whenever I saw an animal and make sure they weren't a stray and get them home. I drove my parents crazy with all the stray animals that I would bring home.
Q: What's the most challenging part of working with nonprofits?
A: Helping them find the money to support their mission. There are grants and stuff out there but depending on what their mission is they're geared toward larger nonprofits. It's harder for smaller nonprofits to make ends meet.
Q: What's the most common financial problem that you have to deal with?
A: A lot of people either record their stuff in Excel or don't record it at all. They just come in with boxes of papers and want me to make sense of it for them. I also enjoy that because that's the puzzle side of me. I can take all those pieces of paper and tell the story with them.
Q: It amazes me when you say some people don't record at all. Is that typical?
A: It's more typical than you might think. A lot of people just don't think that way. Their mind doesn't understand it, and a lot of people [avoid] what they don't understand or fear.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to be an accountant?
A: Be willing to learn as much as you can and stay up on things because you never stop learning. I'm forever having to learn the new regulatory changes they send out for accounting. Taxes are changing every year. ... Internships are good too because you learn hands-on. There's always a difference between book learning and learning in the real world. You learn in school the regulations and the rules, but when you go out into the real world you learn how to apply that information.
Q: If you weren't doing this what you be doing?
A: Computers. This is where I'm such a weird person. I'm a computer nerd and I'm an accounting nerd and I'm a people person. I always call myself a nerd because I always want to learn.