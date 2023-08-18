PITTSFIELD — Baseball didn't begin in Berkshire County, but its roots certainly run deep, all the way back to the late 18th century.
The first written mention of baseball in the United States was in 1791 in a Pittsfield town bylaw. That document, discovered by accident in 2004, is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
This rich local history of the game is best documented by the nonprofit group, Baseball in the Berkshires Inc., whose director is Larry Moore.
The group has close to 2,000 artifacts of local baseball lore that it displays periodically in exhibits throughout the county, including its current exhibit in an empty storefront at the Lee Premium Outlets, which runs through Aug. 31. When not exhibiting, the group stores its artifacts in Dalton.
"We're a traveling road show," said Moore, who lives in Lenox Dale.
Moore is a retired former physical education teacher in the Central Berkshire Regional School District who used baseball as a method of teaching his students life skills. We asked Moore about his group's origins, where the memorabilia came from, and his own background with the game. This is what he told us.
THE EAGLE: How did your group form?
MOORE: Our group got together in the late part of 2015, actually with the Norman Rockwell Museum. Jim Overmyer was a writer who had written quite a few things about baseball. Kevin Larkin had written a book about baseball in the Bay State. Derek Gentile (former Berkshire Eagle reporter and local baseball historian) was also part of that group.
So we got together and we said, we've got so much history here, the organization should come together and display the items that tell the rich history of baseball in the Berkshires. As we moved forward, we thought a book could be written. Specific pieces of that book were given to people to write. In 2017, the book was presented to the publisher, "Baseball in the Berkshires: A County's Common Bond."...What we said we would do is present exhibits and educational programs to show this history.
THE EAGLE: Where did you get the items you put on display?
MOORE: At the beginning of 2016 I started going out to historical societies and libraries, meeting with high school coaches, with old-time coaches and with baseball players that I knew and we started putting things together. At an event we had at Arrowhead we had about 270 pieces. When we entered into an agreement with the Berkshire Mall in April 2017 (to display the collection there) that is what we had. When we started to display those things, all of a sudden Berkshire County came alive. People walked in and they just brought me tons of stuff, pictures, scrapbooks. They either loaned it or gave it to us. When we left there (in May 2019) we had over 1,200 artifacts.
THE EAGLE: What's the most interesting or rare artifacts in your collection?
MOORE: I think the baseball programs from 1877, just because of the date on them.
THE EAGLE: How did you get those?
MOORE: A gentleman from Richmond had them.
THE EAGLE: Why do you think baseball is so popular in Berkshire County?
MOORE: This is what you're talking about. When we wrote the book we found 100 minor leaguers (who came from the Berkshires). After doing more research, which I do all the time, we're now up to 210 minor league players. We've got 40 major league players, two of which (Frank Grant and Jack Chesbro) are in the Hall of Fame. We have 60 years of minor league baseball (teams). Of course in 1859, there was the first college game in the U.S. (Amherst and Williams played each other on a neutral field in Pittsfield).
I went back through all the Pittsfield and Lee papers at that time and came up with 275 town teams.
THE EAGLE: Why do people find this history so interesting?
MOORE: Well, they just never knew it. You throw in that Lou Gehrig played for the Hartford Senators (while playing for the Senators, Gehrig hit a home run at Wahconah Park in 1924), and that Babe Ruth was down in South County playing golf (during the offseason).
Then you display the success of the American Legion (teams in the Berkshires), the Babe Ruth League teams, the high school teams winning state championships. It's just wild. Miss Hall's School played baseball in 1905. They had two baseball teams. They actually played in dresses. Then in 1898, the Cuban X-Giants (who played in the Negro Baseball League) called North Adams their home. What the heck did they do that for? Then they find out that Frank Grant was from Williamstown and he played for the Cuban X-Giants. That makes a connection.
There's Black history here. There's women's history here. It's just fascinating.
THE EAGLE: What was Babe Ruth's connection to the Berkshires?
MOORE: It seems like he must have had friends here. I work part-time for the Hall of Fame as an outreach educator. I got out to Bentley College (Bentley University) out near Boston. I met a gentleman who was from Millerton, N.Y. His father had pictures of Babe Ruth hunting with his grandparents. He used to go to Mount Washington and bet on horses at the Barrington Fair. He played golf at Wyantenuck (country club in Great Barrington). We have pictures of him doing it.
THE EAGLE: How did you get so involved in baseball?
MOORE: I was brought up in New York City. I was a baseball fan. My father was an avid Yankees fan. In 1956 he took me to my first World Series game when I was 12. It happened to be the Yankees against the Dodgers. The pitchers happened to be Sal Maglie versus Don Larson. Don Larson stunk up the place in his first game, then the second game he played in (the one Moore attended) was his perfect game.
When you lived in New York City at that time all the newsstands had the scores up. The Dodgers, the Giants, the Yankees. You get enthused. You become part of that. I played baseball in high school, but it was not my specialty. Fielding was but not hitting.
THE EAGLE: How did you end up in the Berkshires?
MOORE: My parents bought a house in West Stockbridge in the late 1950s.
THE EAGLE: I noticed in your exhibit at the Outlet Mall that the Jim Bouton display included a copy of his book "Ball Four", but not "Foul Ball", the book he wrote about his attempts to bring a baseball team to Wahconah Park in the early 2000s. Is there a reason for that?
MOORE: No, there isn't. I just didn't have that book on my hands. We hear about that all the time especially this time with all the things going on with Wahconah Park.
THE EAGLE: You've done exhibits all over the Berkshires. Has your group ever thought about finding a permanent display place?
MOORE: I guess that's our pipe dream. But I think we have to get off of that thought and keep spreading the word. Maybe someday somebody will find the right place, or the right person will help us out.
THE EAGLE: It sounds like you've gotten a lot of help already.
MOORE: I can't tell you the number of people who have helped. The people of Berkshire County, the donations they've made of stories and artifacts. We wouldn't even be close to where we are without them. Then there are the banks and the people that we go to for grants, organizations, foundations that have helped us out. And our volunteers. We put those things in the backs of cars and trucks and we can move to the next place.