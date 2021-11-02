Historic Kemble Inn in Lenox to be sold; will join Shared Estates rental property group

LENOX — The historic Kemble Inn is being purchased by Shared Estates LLC entrepreneur Daniel Dus — with the help of more than 90 crowdsourced investors who, so far, have ponied up more than $1.3 million.

The $3.2 million transaction is set to close Nov. 12 with a $1.1 million down payment, Dus said. He plans to spend an additional $1.3 million on renovations, exterior additions and real estate closing costs.

The current owner filed for bankruptcy protection June 28.

The investors, who could purchase a stake in the 2 Kemble St. property for a $1,000 minimum, have kicked in $1,346,000 as of Tuesday, with nearly two months remaining until the offering ends on New Year’s Eve. Investments can be canceled through Dec. 29.

The Colonial Revival estate was built in 1881 as a seasonal home for Frederick Frelinghuysen, secretary of state under President Chester A. Arthur. The Gilded Age mansion, totaling 15,000 square feet, is in a residential zone adjacent to the downtown village’s business district. Under town bylaws, it is defined and registered as a Great Estate with by-right zoning for inns up to 20 rooms.

Dus’s company, Shared Estates Asset Fund, holds a purchase-and-sale option for the property, as approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Worcester. The acquisition will be funded by $2,240,000 in traditional bank funding, a $250,000 deposit already paid to secure the option, and nearly $1 million out of the crowdsourced money raised from individual investors.

The goal of the fundraiser is $1.9 million, with the remaining total to be used for property rehabilitation and new amenities.

“We are extremely confident we will reach the entire fundraising goal,” Dus said in a phone interview. “It’s the largest equity crowdfunding effort done in Berkshire County.”

Owner Scott Shortt’s company, The Frederick LLC, purchased the inn for $1.6 million in 2010 and spent $2.7 million on renovations before defaulting on a nearly $2.6 million mortgage last spring. The court granted permission for Shortt to continue operating the inn for the summer season. His bankruptcy filing last June narrowly averted a scheduled foreclosure auction of the landmark property.

Shared Estates plans to invest $1 million to add four suites to the third floor, as well as amenities including outdoor patios, a fire pit, a likely pickleball court and a swimming pool, if permitted by the town, Dus said. Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

Dus plans to continue to operate the inn, currently with nine suites, “as is” from the day after the Nov. 12 transaction. The Kemble Berkshires will close from late winter, after town building permits are secured, until June for the planned renovations and alterations.

Since food will not be served at the renovated inn, overhead can be reduced to maximize operating profits and keep room rates competitive, he said. The property will be made available for events such as celebrations, but food and other services will be provided by outside caterers. Dus is not expecting to seek a liquor license for the property.

The business model focuses on entire-property rentals, Dus said, but single-night room rentals at $250 (offseason) to $450 a night (high season) will be tested as a secondary focus in an effort “to maximize investor returns as well.”

Investors with a Berkshire County address are eligible for a 20 percent discount, and others can get 15 percent off the nightly rate, which is expected to be $2,400 for a full-property rental offseason and $4,250 in season. A three-night minimum is planned, potentially down to two nights offseason. Investors will not have preferential treatment for seeking available bookings.

Other Shared Estates projects in the Berkshires include The Freeman Berkshires on Bow Wow Road in Egremont, a 14,000-square-foot, late-1800s estate. The first phase of renovations has just been completed, Dus said, and bookings for rentals are underway. The property is named for “Mum Bett,” who adopted the name Elizabeth Freeman as the first freed Massachusetts slave after a Great Barrington court ruling in 1781.

Another completed project, the Williamstown property owned by Christopher Reeve and family members since his accidental death in 2004, has booked over $250,000 in rentals since renovations were completed this year on what’s now called The Brookman, a 6,000-square-foot estate on 40 acres.

“We are actively looking for, and negotiating with multiple different parties, for the next projects we hope to announce quite soon,” Dus said. All are Great Estates-type Berkshire properties. “Our focus is on properties with zoning that allows for our types of use, like the Kemble,” he added.

The ultimate goal is to acquire a total of 100 rooms in Berkshire County as a portfolio for a potential total resale, Dus said. The Brookman already is listed for $2.5 million, and The Freeman will be on the market soon, for about $4 million.

Eventually, the Kemble Berkshires will be listed as well, at a price to be determined, typically based on 10 times annual net operating revenue. It booked $921,000 in operating revenue during the 2019 pre-coronavirus pandemic year.

“In the meantime, these properties will be spinning off millions of dollars in revenue, so, we’re happy to hold them,” Dus said.