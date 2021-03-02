BURLINGTON — Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Michael Kennealy will speak when the Massachusetts High Technology Council presents "The Changing Massachusetts Economy" on Monday, the first installment of a new virtual roundtable series. The hours are 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
It is the first session in the council’s new Reimagining the Future of Work After COVID-19 series. The multipart series will augment data-driven observations with interactive panels of subject-matter experts examining how the pandemic has accelerated change across the Massachusetts economy.
Attendance is free, but preregistration is required.
Information/registration: mhtc.org.