Kent and Shiobbean Lemme, founders and owners of the Berkshire Running Center, said they saw a need for a centralized hub for sport participants in the region and, well, they ran with it. "We always said we wanted to be like the Grand Central Station for running in the Berkshires," Kent says. "There were all these clubs and groups that ran in North County and South County, but there was no cohesiveness to the Berkshire running scene. So, we thought that would be one of the positive benefits of opening up a store. ..."