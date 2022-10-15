While serving in Vietnam, Kevin O'Hara wrote letters to his mother about the characters he met there. It was his prologue as an author

PITTSFIELD — Kevin O'Hara didn't originally set out to become a writer. You might say that writing found him.
His mother believed he had a knack for writing based on the stories he told about his buddies in the letters that he wrote to her while serving in Vietnam.
O'Hara decided to pursue the craft further after he returned to Pittsfield, and an author was born.
He's written three books — "The Last of the Donkey Pilgrims," "A Lucky Irish Lad," and "Ins and Outs of a Locked Psychiatric Ward" — all based on personal experiences. The first two titles were recently optioned to become either feature films or television series.
A longtime columnist for The Berkshire Eagle, O'Hara served as writer-in-residence at Arrowhead, author Herman Melville's historic home, in Pittsfield, in 2020.
And in 2012, he received the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Award, which is presented to an outstanding American of Irish descent who has distinguished him or herself in their chosen profession.
We talked with O'Hara about why he became an author, how he performs his craft, and where the experiences he's written about come from. This is what he told us.
Q: What led you to become a writer, and why did you decide to write books?
A: My mother was a nervous wreck when I was sent to Vietnam in 1969-70. There were no available phones on our airbase, just a MARS (Military Auxiliary Radio Station), so I’d write to her two or three times a week to help ease her anxiety. In time, I started telling her lighthearted stories about my buddies, giving her the sense that we were all having a grand old time over there. She enjoyed these letters and told me I had a knack for it. When I returned home, I took writing classes at Berkshire Community College with the late Emily Jahn, Sheldon Rothberg, Richard Nunley and Genie Zust, who further encouraged me.
Q: I’ve read that some authors have said they write because they have to write. Would you say that you’re one of them?
A: At times, yes, but usually I need a boot in the pants to get going unless a story really pulls at my heartstrings. In truth, I’d rather be gallivanting with friends and family than sitting in front of a blank page.
Q: Once you come up with an idea, how do you turn it into a book?
A: I’m probably the wrong guy to answer this question. After all, it took me 25 years of on-and-off effort to finish “Last of the Donkey Pilgrims," six years to complete “A Lucky Irish Lad,” and another 10 years to wrap up “Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward.” The word “prolific” will never be included in my biography. However, once I commit to a project, I divide the manuscript into small sections to make the task seem less daunting. During these multiyear writing projects, I’ve had the good fortune of having three great friends edit and critique my work. They were Steve Satullo of Lanesborough, and Marc and Vivienne Jaffe of Williamstown. Without their able assistance, I’d still have a stack of unpublished pages littering my floor.
Q: Do you write a little every day, or at a specific time?
A: No, I don’t write every day. In fact, I can happily go for weeks without hitting the keyboard. Then, just as quickly, I find myself scribbling again. When I do write, I’ll go at it with a cup of tea in the mornings, followed by something a little stronger in the evenings.
Q: You’ve written books about some interesting subjects. Where did your ideas come from?
A: I’ve been fortunate to have known many colorful characters over the years. Between my large and animated family, my hopping the globe in the Air Force, my 30-plus years working as an RN on the Jones Wing at Berkshire Medical Center, and many numerous moonlighting stints — including being a bartender at the former LaCocina Restaurant in Pittsfield — I can honestly say I’ve met a wonderful stew of interesting folks.
Q: Have you ever thought of writing a novel?
A: No. My attention span would never allow it.
Q: Why did you decide to walk a donkey along the entire Irish coastline? Why did you decide to turn it into a book?
I walked my donkey, Missie, around the coast of Ireland in 1979 in order to know the country as well as I could in a year's time. But it was pure luck that I chose a donkey as my traveling mate. Little did I know that the Irish people had a special fondness for donkeys. Their affection, in turn, opened the gates (and pantries) of 188 farmhouses, North and South. Yes, Missie was both my calling card and meal ticket.
The journey itself never fades from my memory, as I met nothing but kindness along the roads. I also learned many life lessons during my roundabout: the inherent goodness of people, the importance of trust, and the health benefits of a brisk daily stroll.
I had little choice but to write this book. If I hadn’t, I’d feel as though I let myself down. It was too stupendous of a journey not to chronicle it in some way. Above all, it is a tribute to the Irish people.
Q: How did you become a psychiatric nurse? Why did you decide to write about that experience?
A: The thought of becoming a nurse came to me during my tour in Vietnam. While there, I read the book, “The Night they Burned the Mountain,” by Dr. Tom Dooley. His indefatigable work in Southeast Asia was my inspiration to take up the “noble profession” when I returned home. Following my discharge, I shortly entered the BCC nursing program on the G.I. Bill. After I graduated in 1974, Jones Two — the psychiatric wing — opened up at BMC, and I was quick to volunteer. Curiously, both my mother and my two aunts were psych nurses back in England during World War II.
Patients and colleagues alike encouraged me to write “Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward.” After working three decades on the Jones Wing, I had a bounty of stories to tell; some happy, some sad. When I finally sat down to write the memoir following my retirement in 2010, a number of past patients popped up vividly in my mind, as if saying, “Tell my story, Kev, just the way it happened.” Sadly, the majority of those patients are now deceased.
Q: Your Irish heritage comes up a lot in your writing. What does it mean to you?
A: My parents were both Irish-born, and no one could spin a tale quite like my dad with his rich brogue. Nor did the pair ever turn their backs on the Ould Sod, but would always remind us of their cherished days there. Over the years, I’ve learned about the rich, oral tradition of the Irish storytellers, or seanchies, as they’re called. Being a diehard romantic, I like to imagine myself as being one of those storied tale-tellers.
Q: What was your reaction to winning the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Award?
A: I was thrilled to bits, although I initially thought the organizers had made a terrible mistake. Imagine, to be included with the likes of Jimmy Breslin, David McCullough and Doris Kearns Goodwin! Winning the JFK award also gave me a tremendous boost of confidence, and made me feel, at last, like a genuine writer.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who wanted to do what you do?
A: Read! Read! Read! Regrettably, I didn’t read enough in my early years which has hindered my writing in many ways. For instance, I’d rather build a stone wall than tackle a transitional paragraph. For those interested in pursuing a writing career, I suggest you start by submitting short stories and essays to newspapers and small magazines, and put your grand opus aside until you gain some footing. For me, a letter to the editor in the early '80s paved my way onto The Berkshire Eagle’s op-ed page. Thankfully, I’ve been there ever since.