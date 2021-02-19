PITTSFIELD — Kindred at Home’s Pittsfield office has received a five-star rating for survey results for patient care experience from the national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Five stars is the highest rating and reflects the best patient experience.
The patient care survey rating is one of the assessments of home health providers offered by Home Health Compare, CMS’s public information website that provides information on how well Medicare-certified agencies provide care to their patients. This CMS star rating reports patients’ experiences of care ranging from one star to five stars using data from patients (or the family or friends of patients) that have received services from the agency.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Kindred at Home operates nearly 800 locations in 40 states.