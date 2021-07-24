BENNINGTON, Vt. — Andrew King has joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation board of directors.
King, a resident of Manchester Center, was born and raised in New York City and spent winter weekends at Stratton Mountain. He is general manager and principal broker for Stratton Real Estate, where he formerly served as director of sales and marketing. King has been with Stratton since 1999.
KIng also has worked for Vail Associates in Colorado and for The Equinox in Manchester. He attended the Buckley School and the Taft School before attending the University of Vermont for resort management.
The foundation board of directors consists of 20 members. Directors are nominated by members of the board.