Kohl’s is reinventing itself to fend off unwelcome takeovers. A new store in Lenox is part of the chain’s game plan

LENOX — Shovels in the ground by late April.

That’s the timetable for one of the area’s most significant retail developments — construction of a Kohl’s department store and 110 Grill restaurant in the Center at Lenox, off Pittsfield Road.

“We’re on target and on schedule,” said Melanie Carr, associate manager for asset strategy and development at WS Development, which operates the shopping complex for the owner, MEC Lenox Associates Limited Partnership.

“Everything’s going well, and we’re holding to our schedule as planned,” Carr told The Eagle this week.

The new building soon to go up at the back of the busy complex is scheduled to open late in the fall, in time for the holiday shopping season, she said.

The shopping center, just south of the Pittsfield city line, is anchored by Market 32/Price Chopper, Carr Hardware, Berkshire Bank, CVS Pharmacy and Verizon Wireless.

Kohl’s, which has 162 department stores in 49 states (none in Hawaii), will occupy most of the new 39,000-square-foot building, projected to cost several million dollars. Details of the company’s plans were confirmed to The Eagle in October.

The Lenox store, half the size of a typical Kohl’s, represents the wave of the future for the chain, which is dropping its department store vibe, overhauling its image and aiming to draw more customer traffic to its bricks-and-mortar sites.

The company plans to expand its women’s dress business, outdoor and swim categories and to broaden its inclusive size offerings. It also intends to be a top destination for athletic clothing, such as sneakers, hoodies and leggings, from brands including Nike, Adidas, Champion and its own FLX label.

Kohl’s first Berkshire County location reflects its game plan to open 100 new stores nationally at less than half the size of its traditional outlets over the next four years. Until now, a typical store has had 80,000 to 90,000 square feet.

Preliminary site work at 36 Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) has continued on and off this winter, including pad prep, the process of readying a site for a building.

Among the changes unveiled by Kohl’s Chief Executive Michelle Gass at this week’s meetings with investors:

• New Sephora mini-shops will be added to 850 of its stores. Sephora is a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products. Beginning last fall, Kohl’s started replacing all its cosmetic areas with Sephora-branded shops. Kohl's executives said that 25 percent of its Sephora customers are new, and those shoppers are picking up other items across the aisles.

• Kohl's is rolling out self-serve, buy online, pick up in stores this year, and is continuing to test self-serve returns and checkout sections. Gass explained that the moves to automate these services respond to customer demand but also will ease rising labor costs, allowing the chain to reinvest those savings back into the stores.

• The chain, based in Menomonee Falls, Wis., also plans to continue acquiring millions of new customers through its partnership with Amazon.com, allowing shoppers to return Amazon orders at its stores. Kohl's aims to build its online business to reach $8 billion in sales, up from the current $6 billion.

• The Kohl’s Card cash rewards program will be expanded from 5 to 7.5 percent.

“Make no mistake, this is a transformation,” Gass said at the investor meeting. “It is a complete reinvention of our business model and our brand.” She added that the company has developed a “playbook of initiatives that we never had before,” amid efforts to spearhead growth.

The company wants to become the retailer of choice for active and casual lifestyles and a destination for iconic national brands.

The company, claiming a national base of 65 million customers, has lost 17 percent of its market share since 2011, primarily to discount stores like TJ Maxx and Target.

Last month, under pressure from activist investors amid threats of a hostile takeover, Kohl’s stated that recent offers to purchase the chain undervalue its business. It rejected two separate bids this year.

“We’re evolving our position from a department store to a more focused lifestyle concept, centered around the active and casual lifestyle,” Gass said during the investor meeting. “This is unique, and we can own this space.”

In June, the Lenox zoning board approved the revised site plan and two modified special permits for the shopping center’s expansion to accommodate Kohl’s. The full-service retailer offers brand-name clothing, accessories and homewares, among many other categories.

Immediately adjacent in the same building will be the county's first 110 Grill, offering “modern, American cuisine in a trendy, casual atmosphere with open kitchens, large horseshoe-shaped bars and outdoor patios with fire pits, creating the ideal dining environment for any occasion," according to the company’s website.

The 36-store regional chain has 21 Massachusetts locations, including eateries in Hadley and Holyoke, six in New York state, including Albany and Latham, as well as six in New Hampshire, two in Connecticut and one in Rhode Island. The extensive menu, specific to the Massachusetts sites, offers seasonal, fresh ingredients and gluten-free choices.

Kohl's has 25 stores open in Massachusetts, including one at the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield and another in Springfield. In nearby New York state, the chain has locations in Albany and Saratoga Springs.