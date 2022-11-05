Kohl's in Lenox is open for business, just in time for Black Friday season

LENOX — Just in time for the Black Friday season, Kohl’s first Berkshire County location opened last week in the Center at Lenox, 489 Pittsfield Road (Routes 7/20).
According to information released by the company, the 35,000-square-foot store, adjacent to Marshalls and Market 32/Price Chopper, features the company’s streamlined, modernized design.
The store had a soft opening on Oct. 30, followed by a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
The new location, including a Sephora outlet, is one of the first redesigned, smaller stores being opened nationwide by the chain. The average Kohl’s, of around 80,000 square feet, is too large for many small population centers, the company has explained.
The new store opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, the store opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.