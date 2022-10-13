The grand opening of Kohl’s first Berkshire County store is set for Nov. 4. The store, located at The Center at Lenox, is 35,000 square feet and will feature a Sephora.
The Kohl's store in Lenox will open Nov. 4, but retail hours are not yet available.
The new Kohl's location, including a Sephora outlet, is one of the first redesigned, smaller stores being opened nationwide by the chain.
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.
