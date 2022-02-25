Kosiorek to lead CIP’s Berkshire Center

LEE — Matt Kosiorek has been appointed program director of the College Internship Program’s Berkshire Center in Lee.
Founded in 1984, CIP is a private young adult transition program that offers comprehensive and specialized services for individuals ages 18 to 26 with autism, ADHD, and other learning differences.
Kosiorek brings over a decade of experience to his new role. He previously served as interim program director and assistant program director at CIP Berkshire and conducted development work for new CIP locations under its founder, Dr. Michael McManmon.
He has a broad knowledge of program management, administration and leadership principles, and regularly makes contributions and shares strategies for effectively running programs for CIP’s network of five locations and over 100 employees across the country.