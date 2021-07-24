SHEFFIELD — Michael Kowalski has been hired as director of sales and hospitality at Berkshire Mountain Distillers. In this role, he will develop and maintain partnerships with local restaurants and hotels, provide support and training for restaurant beverage programs, develop educational programs about the process of grain-to-glass distillation, and create a craft cocktail program for the business' tasting room.
Kowalski has previous experience developing and enhancing beverage programs to focus on craft and specialty cocktails, as well as developing training programs for bartenders and servers to increase profitability and sales.
His event management experience includes stints with the Newport Mansions and Nantucket Wine & Food festivals, as well as The Culinary Institute of America. He is a certified specialist in spirits, certified specialist of wine, and has his certified sommelier certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers.
He has created award-winning programs at luxury properties such as The Point Resort in Saranac Lake, N.Y., and Wheatleigh in Lenox.