Joe Kriesberg is named president and CEO of MassINC

BOSTON — Joe Kriesberg has been named the president and CEO of MassINC, a nonpartisan think tank dedicated to making Massachusetts a place of civic vitality and inclusive economic opportunity.
Kriesberg will oversee all strategic planning, fundraising and operations for the organization’s work across multiple disciplines, including research and civic programs, and will serve as publisher of CommonWealth, MassINC’s civic news outlet. The organization also includes the MassINC Polling Group a for-profit subsidiary of MassINC.
He previously spent nearly 30 years at the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations, including the last 20 as president and CEO.