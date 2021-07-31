STOCKBRIDGE — The Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health has expanded its board of trustees by adding five new members: Nariah Broadus, Bruce Dixon, Karen DeTemple, Darius Naigamwalla and Priti Tanna.
The expansion follows the recent appointment of new CEO Robert Mulhall and Kripalu’s ongoing commitment to intentional evolution with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Broadus is a career and leadership coach with over 20 years of experience working in higher education in the areas of fundraising, executive education and communications.
Dixon, who works in Sheffield, is an award-winning innovator, social entrepreneur, adventurer and storyteller with experience in several industries.
DeTemple has over 30 years of experience growing organizations, and is the president of Workwonder, which launched in June 2020 to help individuals, leaders and organizations do their best work.
Naigamwalla has more than 20 years of experience, with a background in providing strategic and operational consulting services to health care organizations while founding and developing different companies.
Tanna is a media and strategy executive with more than two decades of experience in organizational design, new-business development and revenue growth with companies like NBC Universal and Warner Media.