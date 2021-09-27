PITTSFIELD — Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health received the $25,000 first prize for being selected by a panel of judges as the winner of Lever’s 2021 Berkshire Intrapreneur Challenge. The finals took place recently during Lever’s two-day Berkshire Innovation Summit at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
The Stockbridge nonprofit won for its plan to bring the center’s sourdough and other signature baked goods to local and regional markets. The proceeds will be used to bring yoga to underserved communities.
All four finalists were Berkshire-based businesses. They included Wellness Concepts and The Chamberlain Group of Great Barrington and JM Spartan Training LLC of Pittsfield. The challenge was emceed by Gregory Thomas, executive director and lecturer at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s Berthiaume Center for Entrepreneurship Management.