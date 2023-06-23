Kristy Edmunds brings an artist's creative and problem-solving skills to her role as the executive director of Mass MoCA

PITTSFIELD — Kristy Edmunds has been a working artist and has led arts-related organizations.
Those tasks would seem to be different, but she doesn't see it that way.
Edmonds uses elements of both as executive director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, a position the native of Washington state has held for the past 18 months.
We spoke with Edmonds recently about why she pursued art as a career, why she went into management and her vision for Mass MoCA coming out of the pandemic.
Q: How did you become involved in the arts, and why did you decide to make it a career?
A: I think as many young people often do it's sort of like I noticed and my parents noticed that I had a creative mind. I had a predisposition to make things. Instead of having it shut down, it was encouraged by my mother. A lot of my family members were artisans or hobbyists that kind of stuff. So while I grew up in not the urban centers of the art world that I would be introduced to later in my life, I was supported in creative ways to solve problems and a talent for making things. So it effectively put me in the pursuit of the arts as an artist.
Q: How did you get involved in arts management?
A: I was a working artist first. But when you're a working artist and you step out of graduate school it's not all of a sudden that the world embraces your ideas. So I was working at the Portland Art Museum in Portland, Ore. That was when I was first introduced to major not-for-profit infrastructures, how they work, what a board of trustees is, what is arts management, how do you do all those things, and upholding a mission. So that was one of the first major professional jobs that I had out of grad school.
Not too long after that I founded a not-for-profit organization that was called the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art. So that was really the moment when you go, "Huh; I'm an artist. I have good instincts collaborating on the community. I'm going to start a nonprofit that embraces the gap between the cultural ecology in that time period and I will have to learn, very steep learn, what executive leadership is."
Q: Do you like creating art better or working in arts management?
A: Actually, I don't think it's that different to be honest. As an artist you approach problem-solving constantly and you have to find different ways to do it. As a leader and manager of an organization, it's the same thing. It's not like you're just managing the status quo and dusting it off all the time. It's constantly evolving, changing. In the not-for-profit cultural world our business models shift and evolve rapidly. So you have to really have a willingness to listen. You have to find a way to detect where the future is going and get there. Artists have to do the same thing. So actually it's not one or the other. It's approaching both with the same amount of I would say integrity and acumen as you possibly can.
Q; When you were hired you were quoted in a news release as saying, "I was fascinated by Mass MoCA when I first learned about it decades ago." What fascinated you so much?
A: I think Mass MoCA fascinated a lot of the art world. We're fascinated when something that seems impossible is actually going to take a run at it. I was in Portland running the Portland Institute of Contemporary Art at that time. We didn't have a permanent facility. It was itinerant. We were going in and out of warehouses to do exhibitions, we were going to performing arts centers or local theatres to create the content and programming of our mission to the public.
Joe [Thompson] and everybody here had the exact opposite problem. They had hundreds of thousands of square feet of space of a long abandoned industrial factory building that they needed to figure out how to adapt, reuse and manifest for the purpose of contemporary art culture inside a small and rural community. That's a fascinating proposition. So it's always been compelling to me and alluring to me to imagine and in this case now following up the heritage of what Joe, the trustees, the state, the government, the city, the region and artists all around the country and the world have put into this, and now I carry it forward.
Q: What have you done to advance Mass MoCA's mission since you came here?
A: The first has been, obviously, listening deeply to the community, the city of North Adams, the Northern Berkshires. There's 4,000 windows at Mass MoCA and I've probably met 4,000 local humans as well during that time period. I'm not from this part of the world so I've had to do a lot to really listen, research, find out what efforts had been thwarted in the past, what efforts have worked in the past. I lived above the Mohawk Tavern in an apartment for eight months. I got to know a lot of local people on the ground and on the street in many different kinds of ways.
The other piece of it is we're expanding our education of public programs, our public engagement. I've hired people from different pockets of professions to relocate their lives here and work with the local community members on the kinds of things they care about. I think some of it is breaking down the barriers to yes, it's contemporary art and maybe it's abstract or confusing to one person, but it feels sublime to someone else. You just want to take away the barriers for entry so that people can feel like they belong here, that the institution is for them that kind of stuff.
On a national and global level, there's also the network of people who over their time working in the arts start to follow where you're going. So there's been a lot of increased network engagement coming to Mass MoCA in the past 18 months. A lot of that I think will result in a lot of long-term projects that will be determined in the next few years.
Q: What are your goals for Mass MoCA now that you've been here for 18 months?
A: One of the things that we have seen is that Mass MoCA doubled its size when it opened Building 6. That did not double its operating budget. So a big one here is for us to look at the staffing, equity, salaries how much can we afford etc., and doing that. We have to set that well and we have to set that right. It's crucial.
Q: How do you do that?
A: Capital campaigns, investment in collaboration with the city. We're working now on trying to build out and design that bike path that has long been underway. We just received resourcing to look at how the (Route 2) overpass cut the city of North Adams. There will be a feasibility study about what it would look like if that traffic was redirected. That's in collaboration with the mayor.
Q: Are you planning to bring any other festivals to complement Solid Sound or FreshGrass?
A: We're exploring it. It's hard to think about how would we do more. That's one of the challenges. Right now our focus is coming out a pandemic when you have multiple years of your stadiums being shut in the world and around the country plus your rehearsal space. That was two years of physical atrophy. So I'd say we're still in the recovery mode with artists and audiences. ... Not everybody just came charging back — even for outdoor performances. So until I start making major a commitment to another big festival, even though it's on my mind, I want to make sure that this is something that we make doable and long-term sustainable.