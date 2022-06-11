Pandemic labor shortages will bring an end to Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital

PITTSFIELD — COVID-19 hit the Berkshires over two years ago, but it is still causing local businesses to shut down.
The latest victim is Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital on Dalton Avenue, one of the oldest clinic in the city, which is closing July 1. Veterinarian Elizabeth Tullett said she has struggled to find the workers she needs to remain open.
“Basically, it’s labor,” said Tullett, who has owned Allen Heights with her husband, Brian Caraker, since June 2007. “We lost four of our main employees who had been with us for at least eight years ... and after four or five hires, only one person stayed with us.
“We lost one woman who worked for two weeks and quit,” she said. The employees who left either found jobs that paid more or were more to their liking.
“It was part of the Great Resignation,” Tullett said.
Allen Heights had seven employees before the pandemic and now has three. Caraker has been helping out.
“We got people applying,” for the positions of those who had left, Tullett said. “They just didn’t have any skills.”
Allen Heights has been closed Tuesdays for over a year. Tullett said staffing gaps recently caused her to close for the second time on a Saturday. “If I don’t have enough technicians and staff, I just can’t do everything,” she said.
Tullett tried to sell the business instead of closing it. She said four entities were interested, but the one serious offer fell through.
In a statement posted on Allen Height’s website, and sent to clients, Tullett and Caraker said they are closing “with deep sadness and a good dose of frustration.”
“The economic and labor forces brought about by the pandemic and the ‘Great Resignation’ have pushed this business to its breaking point,” they wrote. “We have tried to hire and we have worked with a broker to try to sell/merge practices, but nothing has panned out.”
“When we are constantly understaffed we can’t offer the appointments and surgery services that keep us a vital practice. That is why we are closing the hospital,” they wrote.
Allen Heights is operating on a modified schedule this month and will not perform surgical or dental procedures during the last two weeks in June. Tullett and Caraker will continue to respond to communications after July 1 for “a period of time” they wrote, “but it may not be on a daily basis.”
Clients are asked to contact Allen Heights by texting 413-443-4949 or emailing Allenheightsvet@gmail.com.
Urgent care is being triaged by phone to see if a visit is a required. Owners who have pets that have chronic or life-long prescriptions are being asked to call Allen Heights before June 25 so refills can be ordered. Allen Heights is in the process of emailing copies of pet records to their owners, a practice that will continue through July. Those who need records sooner are asked to contact Allen Heights.
Tullett and Caraker are the fourth owners of Allen Heights, which Tullett said was founded in the early 1940s. Allen Heights was the original name of a post-World War II housing development constructed in the city’s Allendale neighborhood, according to Eagle files.
The couple thanked clients for their support. “Over the years we’ve made some friends, shared lots of animal stories, laughs, and tears,” they wrote. “We will all miss seeing your pets at the hospital and miss chatting with you.”