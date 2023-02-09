LakeHouse Inn in Lee granted entertainment licenses, owner vows neighbors won't be bothered

LEE — It seems that the LakeHouse Inn will be able to host live music on the shore of Laurel Lake after all.
After assurances that music, from live performances or recordings, will never be loud enough to bother the next door neighbors — and certainly not loud enough to be heard by other residences on Laurel Lake — the Select Board granted two entertainment licenses to the LakeHouse Inn.
Kurt Inderbitzin, a new owner of the property, had applied for two entertainment licenses for the coming season, seeking permission to host live or broadcast music seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight. One license was for Monday through Saturday, the second license applies to Sunday activities.
Inderbitzin appeared before the Select Board meeting Tuesday to answer questions that had arisen since his applications were filed. A number of nearby residents expressed concern about the potential for noise that could travel easily over lake waters to neighboring homes on the other side of the lake.
But Inderbitzin was steadfast in insisting that the music would be on the quiet side.
“This is not going to be a rock show,” he said. “That is not what we want to be.”
The inn has a small, 15-watt amplifier that Inderbitzin will require live performers use.
He agreed to end musical performances by 10 p.m. rather than midnight, as suggested by the Select Board. He also agreed to reduce the maximum number of musicians performing from five to three.
Inderbitzin noted that breakfast service on the patio starts at 8 a.m. during the tourist season, which is when he intends to play “soft music for guests sitting outside. The sound won’t be loud enough to leave the property.”
He also said that live performers would play with their backs to the lake, and their speakers also facing away from the lake. He added that ending the music at 10 p.m. aligns with his intention to wind down activity inside at about the same time.
While nobody at the meeting wished to comment on the applications, several email messages were sent to the Select Board by neighbors of the inn expressing concerns about the 8 a.m. to midnight allowances for live and broadcast music, and some wondered about the possibility of inn guests wandering onto neighboring properties.
One message from residents Harold Sherman and Denice Suriano noted: “the remarkable ability of sound to carry over water makes the requested permit impactful on the quiet enjoyment of our home, especially in warmer months. This impact would also extend to the residents of Bramble Lane. Like us, they too would be ‘sound abutters’ if not actual geographic abutters.”
The Select Board approved the licenses in a unanimous vote.
Lee Select Board Chairman Sean Regnier said he was appreciative of Inderbitzin’s cooperative approach, and that he looks forward to “working with you on any issues that might come up.”
Inderbitzin, and his wife, Indrani, who have owned the Cornell Inn since January 2021, purchased the historic LakeHouse Inn on Laurel Street in Lee for $3.4 million late last year.
The couple are the sixth owners of the 119-year-old inn. Built in 1903 and originally known as the Laurel Lake House, the 7,937-square foot inn has 17 beds and 16 and 1/2 bathrooms and is situated on two acres that includes 500 feet of waterfront space on Laurel Lake. The inn itself is located on a cliff that looks out on the lake to the west.