Land Trust names Sears executive director

WILLIAMSTOWN — Robin Sears has been selected to be the new executive director of Williamstown Rural Lands.
An interdisciplinary scientist, Sears was recently elected to the Society of Women Geographers and has done field research in the Amazon, the Andes, and the Himalayas.
Sears, who grew up in Leverett, holds a master’s degree in forestry from the Yale University School for the Environment, a doctorate in ecology from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in botany from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
She returned to the Pioneer Valley in 2016 as visiting professor of forestry at Hampshire College, then deepened her connection to the local landscape during a Charles Bullard Fellowship at the Harvard Forest in 2018, after which she moved to Williamstown.
She currently serves at a research affiliate at the Center for International Research and Forestry and represents North America as a core member of the Forest Ecosystems Specialist Group of IUCN, the International Union for Conservation of Nature.