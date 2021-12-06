The Berkshire Community Land Trust and Community Land Trust in the Southern Berkshires will hold a joint annual membership meeting via Zoom at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include a conversation between three farmers on the topic of access to farmland: Anna Houston of Off the Shelf in New Marlborough; Eric Suquet of Graylight Farm in Chatham, N.Y.; and Molly Comstock of Colfax Farm in West Stockbridge. Comstock is also the coordinator of the Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads, a new initiative of the Berkshire Community Land Trust.
Admission is free to members of the Berkshire Community Land Trust. Information/registration: Berkshirecommunitylandtrust.org.