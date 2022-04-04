The Lantern in Pittsfield is closing at the end of April

PITTSFIELD — The owner of The Lantern Bar & Grill is planning to close the iconic eatery at the corner of North and Linden streets at the end of the month.

Bjorn Somlo, who reopened The Lantern in 2019, said in a post on the restaurant's Facebook page that a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic "taking its toll" and "on going family health issues" led to his decision to close. The Lantern's last day is April 30.

Somlo, who also owns Nudel Restaurant in Lenox, said he plans to look for either a new operator or owner for the space.

"We can’t thank you all enough for the abundance of love, laughs and support you’ve provided us with along the way," Somlo wrote.

Former owner Mark Papas, whose family's involvement with The Lantern dated back to 1916, had closed the restaurant for good in August 2017, after a recently-installed cooking system was found not to be in compliance with city fire regulations. Papas told The Eagle then that the cost of bringing the system into compliance would be considerable.

This story will be updated.