PITTSFIELD — Dr. Laura Need has joined CHP Berkshire Pediatrics.
Need, a graduate of Harvard Medical School and Wellesley College, practiced at Yogman Pediatric Associates P.C./Mount Auburn Pediatrics in Cambridge before moving to the Berkshires to join CHP Berkshire Pediatrics.
She has been on staff at Mount Auburn Hospital and also has held hospital appointments at Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. Her previous work history includes Emerson Hospital in Concord, MIT Medical Services and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.
She completed her pediatric medicine internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a clinical fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Children’s Hospital.