Laurel Hill Association joining national celebration of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted

STOCKBRIDGE — The Laurel Hill Association has joined Olmsted 200, a nationwide bicentennial celebration of American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted’s birthday, and will celebrate that occasion at the organization’s annual Laurel Hill Day on Aug. 27.
The event will take place at Laurel Hill Park, which is behind the town offices at 50 Main St.
The bicentennial theme is “Parks for All People.” Dede Petri, president and CEO of the National Association for Olmsted Parks, will deliver the keynote address “The Genius of the Place: A Look at Frederick Law Olmsted,” which will celebrate Olmsted’s life and work.
The event will begin with a children’s scavenger hunt at 1 p.m, with the program following at 2. The association is the only organization in the country dedicated to protecting and preserving Olmsted’s legacy.
Olmsted designed New York City's Central Park and at least 30 Gilded Age estates in the Berkshires.