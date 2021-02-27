Attorneys Jennifer M. Breen, Kyle G. Christensen and Mark Leonhard have joined the law firm of Donovan O’Connor & Dodig, which has offices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Bennington, Vt.
Breen, who is from North Adams and is a former city councilor, spent the past 13 years as a solo practitioner at Breen Law Office & Mediation, where she focused on family law and bankruptcy. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Utica College and a law degree from the Northeastern University School of Law. She was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar Association in 2004.
Christensen formerly worked in the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. He holds bachelor's degrees in philosophy and religious studies from The College of Wooster, a master’s degree in philosophy from Arizona State University and a law degree from the Northeastern University School of Law. He was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 2014. His practice will focus on civil litigation.
Leonhard graduated from the Boston College Law School in 2020 and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in January. Before attending law school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political studies from Bard College.
While in law school, Leonhard was a summer law clerk at K.P. Law and interned with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in Department of Labor Relations Division. His practice also will focus on civil litigation.