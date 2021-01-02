LENOX — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael P. King, a certified National Veteran Service Officer, has joined Almgren Law Group as veterans’ benefit coordinator.
In this role, King will assist the firm’s estate planning and Life Care program clients to potentially benefit from an array of health, pension and care reimbursements programs offered by the Veterans Administration for veterans and their spouses.
King spent more than 21 years on active duty with the Army, rising from private to sergeant major, the army’s highest enlisted rank. He served at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and in Iraq.
In 2019, King opened the Berkshire Veterans Outreach Center, a nonprofit that he continues to serve.
King holds a Master of Arts degree in leadership studies from the University of Texas and a Master of Fine Arts degree in visual arts from Lesley University.